Exclusive: Navneet Kalra was black marketing 'defective' oxygen concentrators

Oxygen concentrators black marketed by businessman Navneet Kalra were of "little use", a lab report has revealed post testing of the machines hoarded by him at Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nega & Ju restaurants.

According to the lab report accessed by India TV, the oxygen concentrators could provide just 38.2% oxygen.

Kalra was nabbed by Delhi Police crime branch sleuths from Gurgaon on Sunday night and was formally arrested the next day. He was later sent to three days police custody by a local court.

Kalra was on the run for over a week since the seisure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from his restaurants.

Earlier today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case Kalra and his associates in connection with hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators which were being anxiously scoured by those gasping for air due to COVID-19 infection.

According to police, the concentrators seized from Kalra's restaurants were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000-Rs 70,000 a piece as against a cost of Rs 16,000-Rs 22,000 per piece.

The police have pressed charges under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act against Kalra and others.

