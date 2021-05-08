Khan Market Oxygen hoarding case handed over to Crime Branch

Image Source : PTI Police personnel during a raid at Khan Chacha restaurant, in which boxes of oxygen concentrators were recovered

The Delhi Police has transferred the case of alleged black-marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators in which over 500 machines were recovered to the Crime Branch, officials said on Saturday. Earlier, the case was with Lodhi Road Police Station.

Navneet Kalra is the owner of all three restaurants. His mobile phone is switched off and he is absconding, the police said.

The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company.

On Friday, police recovered 105 oxygen concentrators during raids at two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area and arrested one person.

Ahead of this, police on Thursday recovered 419 oxygen concentrators during raids at a restaurant and a farmhouse in south Delhi and arrested four men. A senior police officer said that the case of alleged hoarding of 524 oxygen concentrators has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"With the further seizure of 105 #OxygenConcentrator from Khan Chacha & Town Hall, 2 upscale restaurants in Khan Mkt, total 524 seized from #blackmarketers Owner Navneet Kalra, also owns Dayal Opticals, is on run. Manager, 3 staffers arrested by #DelhiPolice SouthDist. Further raids on," the Delhi Police had tweeted.

The cost of one oxygen concentrator was between Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000. Some of them had a capacity of five litres and some of nine litres. The accused were selling the machines between Rs 50,000, to 70,000, police said.

Ninety-six oxygen concentrators were on Friday recovered from popular restaurant Khan Chacha and nine from Town Hall restaurant, both situated in the Khan Market area, they said.

The accused were produced before a court, which granted one-day police custody, a senior police officer had said.

