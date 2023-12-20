Teenagers should discuss their problems with parents: Rajat Sharma at 11th National Adolescent Summit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

The 11th National Adolescent Summit was organised at Bal Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. The main focus of this summit was to make the mental health of teenagers strong and healthy. Students from different states across the country participated in the summit. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma participated as the chief guest in this programme.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma with students at the 11th National Adolescent Summit in New Delhi.

Rajat Sharma gave key tips to students

During the summit, Sharma addressed the students and gave several important tips regarding their mental health. He said, "Teenagers should always talk to their parents or an elder member of the family regarding any problem they have and their parents should also listen to them carefully. By doing this, the problems of the children will not only be solved, but their mental health will also remain good."

Rajat Sharma also gave tips on serious issues like misuse and excessive use of smartphones by children. He said children are always the target of cyber criminals because they are innocent. After addressing students, the chief guest Rajat Sharma also openly answered their questions at the summit.

ALSO READ: 69th ABVP Conference: India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth awards in Delhi

Latest India News