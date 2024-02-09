Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan to receive Bharat Ratna: Here's the full list of awardees till now

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharat Ratna 2024 Awardees: PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan and Chaudhary Charan Singh

In a landmark series of announcements, the Indian government revealed on Friday its decision to bestow the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, upon three distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields within the country. Among the esteemed recipients are former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, as well as Dr MS Swaminathan. Their remarkable achievements in agriculture, farmers' welfare, nation-building, and economic reforms have earned them this prestigious honour. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to personally announce the conferral of the Bharat Ratna upon these personalities.

The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was established by former President Rajendra Prasad on January 2, 1954. The inaugural Bharat Ratna recipients in 1954 were Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Sir CV Raman, and Chakravarti Rajagopalachari. Initially, the concept of awarding it posthumously was absent from the original statute. However, in January 1966, provisions for posthumous awards were added to the prestigious accolade. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar became the first sportsperson to receive the Bharat Ratna, also earning the distinction of being the youngest recipient of the award.

Bharat Ratna Awardees (1954-2024)

53 individuals have been honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for their noteworthy contributions to society. The following is a comprehensive list of all the recipients who have received this esteemed award.