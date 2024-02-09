Friday, February 09, 2024
     
  Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan to receive Bharat Ratna: Here's the full list of awardees till now

Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan have been honoured with Bharat Ratna on Friday. Discover the history and significance of India's highest civilian award, highlighting notable recipients and its evolution since its inception in 1954.

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 14:25 IST
Bharat Ratna 2024 Awardees
Image Source : INDIA TV Bharat Ratna 2024 Awardees: PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan and Chaudhary Charan Singh

In a landmark series of announcements, the Indian government revealed on Friday its decision to bestow the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian award, upon three distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields within the country. Among the esteemed recipients are former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, as well as Dr MS Swaminathan. Their remarkable achievements in agriculture, farmers' welfare, nation-building, and economic reforms have earned them this prestigious honour. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to personally announce the conferral of the Bharat Ratna upon these personalities. 

The Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, was established by former President Rajendra Prasad on January 2, 1954. The inaugural Bharat Ratna recipients in 1954 were Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Sir CV Raman, and Chakravarti Rajagopalachari. Initially, the concept of awarding it posthumously was absent from the original statute. However, in January 1966, provisions for posthumous awards were added to the prestigious accolade. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar became the first sportsperson to receive the Bharat Ratna, also earning the distinction of being the youngest recipient of the award.

Bharat Ratna Awardees (1954-2024)

53 individuals have been honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for their noteworthy contributions to society. The following is a comprehensive list of all the recipients who have received this esteemed award.

Year Recipients
1954 C Rajagopalachari
1954 Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan
1954 CV Raman
1955 Bhagwan Das
1955 M Visvesvaraya
1955 Jawaharlal Nehru
1957 Govind Ballabh Pant
1958 Dhondo Keshav Karve
1961 Bidhan Chandra Roy
1961 Purushottam Das Tandon
1962 Dr Rajendra Prasad
1963 Dr Zakir Husain
1963 Pandurang Vaman Kane
1966 Lal Bahadur Shastri
1971 Indira Gandhi
1975 VV Giri
1976 K Kamaraj
1980 Mother Teresa
1983 Acharya Vinoba Bhave.
1987 Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
1988 MG Ramachandran
1990 BR Ambedkar
1990 Nelson Mandela
1991 Rajiv Gandhi
1991 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
1991 Morarji Desai
1992 Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
1992 JRD Tata
1992 Satyajit Ray
1997 Gulzarilal Nanda
1997 Aruna Asaf Ali
1997 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
1998 MS Subbulakshmi
1998 Chidambaram Subramaniam
1999 Jayaprakash Narayan
1999 Amartya Sen
1999 Gopinath Bordoloi
1999 Pandit Ravi Shankar
2001 Lata Mangeshkar
2001 Ustad Bismillah Khan
2009 Bhimsen Joshi
2014 CNR Rao
2014 Sachin Tendulkar
2015 Madan Mohan Malaviya
2015 Atal Bihari Vajpayee
2019 Pranab Mukherjee
2019 Nanaji Deshmukh
2019 Bhupen Hazarika
2024 Karpoori Thakur
2024 Lal Krishna Advani
2024 Chaudhary Charan Singh
2024 PV Narasimha Rao
2024 Dr MS Swaminathan
