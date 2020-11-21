Inside details of Nagrota encounter: Political leaders were on target, more attacks planned to disrupt polls

Image Source : PTI Nagrota encounter: Political leaders were on target, more attacks planned to disrupt polls

The four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were killed during the Nagrota encounter, had political leaders of Kashmir on their radar. The terrorist attack, which was planned by the ISI with JeM militants on board, was to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls. The attack was plotted by Abdul Rauf, Abu Jundal, Ashgar Khan, and other JeM Commanders at a meeting in Bahawalpur.

The arms and ammunition seized by the security forces resembled to those used in the Pulwama attack. One of the AK 47 recovered from the slain terrorist had 'JeM' written on it. The forces have also recovered mobile phones, GPS, wireless transmitters, which were made in Pakistan. Moreover, medicines, painkillers, and injections were also found from the possession of the slain militants.

The security agencies have collected more video evidence from CCTVs installed on the highway.

As of now, the security agencies are on high alert as the terrorist groups have planned more attacks to hit the upcoming elections in Kashmir.

JeM Camp in Shakargarh is about 30 km from International Border and Pickup Point 8 Kms from the International Border.

Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a review meeting with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as it emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in the encounter on the outskirts of Jammu, were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.

