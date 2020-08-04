Image Source : PTI Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall hits road traffic. List of routes closed for vehicular movement

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, causing water-logging at several places and affecting local train services and road traffic movement on Tuesday morning. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to residents to stay at home and urged commercial establishments, except those providing essential services, to remain closed on Tuesday as heavy rains are likely to continue for next 48 hours.

Waterlogging was reported from the regular chronic spots of Sion, Kings Circle, Wadala, Dadar, Kurla, Mulund, Borivali, besides subways at Andheri, Kandivali and Dahisar.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed water pumps to flush out the excess floodwater and clear the roads. BMC has shared routes which have been closed for vehicular movement owing waterlogging following a heavy downpour

BMC has urged Citizens to take care & dial 100 in case of emergency.

Owing to waterlogging, following routes have been closed for vehicular movement:

Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT.



Citizens are requested to take care & dial 100 in case of emergency.#TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/l9nshAJEqP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2020

A landslide near suburban Kandivali disrupted vehicular movement from western suburbs towards south Mumbai, the official said. The two highways, main roads and arterial roads in many parts of the city were flooded halting road traffic, stranding many vehicles.

Incessant rains since late Monday left Mumbai semi-paralysed as the road traffic and suburban trains were affected due to waterlogged tracks. Services on sections of suburban sector were halted or crawling on the Western Railway, Central Railway at various locations, while the Harbour Line was paralysed from Kurla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The IMD has forecast that heavy rains in the Mumbai metropolitan region will continue for the next 24 hours with a high alert issued on Monday.

"Mumbai and its neighbourhood areas received very intense rainfall. Mumbai is now on red alert with possibilities of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunder being heard and satellite, radars points to intense spells," said K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD.

Similarly, heavy rainfall was recorded from neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

BMC has asked people to stay indoors and avoid stepping out in view of the prediction of heavy rains.

"As per the IMD forecast, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the city and suburbs. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas," BMC said.

