Mumbai: Private tutor nabbed for molesting minor

Mumbai Published on: September 15, 2019 6:55 IST
A private tuition teacher has been arrested on charges of allegedly demanding sexual favours from a 13-year old girl, police said here on Saturday.

The accused, S. G. Handle, 42, has been charged under various sections of POCSO and remanded to police custody.

According to police, a couple of days ago, the accused called the girl to his cabin and allegedly demanded sexual favours. The victim informed her mother about the incident who filed a complaint at Powai police station after which the accused was arrested.

Police are investigating whether he may have solicited other students in a similar manner.

 

 

