Brief power outage in parts of central, south Mumbai; local trains services affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Power outage in parts of central, south Mumbai; local trains stop on one line

Highlights Train movement halted between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations as the power supply stopped

The local trains were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was, however, facing a blackout

A power outage was reported from some pockets in central and south Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the halting of the local train services on one rail line, officials said. Train movement halted between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations as the power supply stopped, Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption, but the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was facing a blackout, officials said.

Earlier, residents of Sion, Dadar and Matunga areas in central Mumbai reported a power outage. There were also similar reports from parts of south Mumbai, said Nehal Shah, a municipal corporator.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a state undertaking, distributes power in the island city and depends on producers like Tata Power.

A spokesperson of Tata Power did not immediately comment on the outage.

Earlier, Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on October 12, 2020, which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | After long blackout, power supply restored in Chandigarh

Latest India News