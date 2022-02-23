Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE After long blackout, power supply restored in Chandigarh

Power supply has been restored in Chandigarh after the union territory sustained a long blackout, reported news agency ANI. With this, the Power Department employees who were protesting against the blackout, have withdrawn their strike. Employees of the electricity department had launched a three-day strike against privatization.



The massive power outage in parts of Chandigarh had impacted telecom towers and had disrupted mobile network connectivity in certain areas, mobile operators' association COAI on Wednesday said.

It was earlier reported that telcos took all measures to power their sites and exchanges by using alternate sources. COAI's comments came as many parts in Chandigarh continued to face a power outage on Tuesday, a day after employees of the electricity department launched a three-day strike in protest against privatization.

"Due to the ongoing electricity crisis in Chandigarh, telecom services are badly impacted in all the areas of UT and nearby states. Telecom towers in Chandigarh are fully dependent on the electric grid supply," Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, DIPA had said in a statement earlier today

During the ongoing crisis, there have been incidents of telecom network outages in these areas, DIPA said and warned that if the crisis is not resolved immediately it "may impact the telecom network connectivity in a big way".

