Mumbai's 'lifeline' local train services shut till March 31 due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Western Railways (WR) on Sunday declared that all suburban trains in Mumbai will halt operations from Midnight till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 in the state. This means the general public would not be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from Sunday onward. Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Saturday announced the closure of Mumbai's life - the local train services - starting from March 22 till March 31.

From March 22, the railway network will serve only those providing essential services, besides government employees, citing an official notification. The restriction will be in place till March 31.

Only the government personnel engaged in the provision of essential services would be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai.

Apart from the government officials involved in the provision of essential services (who will have to produce their id-cards), only those who need urgent medical aid would be allowed to travel said the release by divisional commissioner Shivaji Daund.

Nearly 80 lakh people use the suburban trains in Mumbai everyday, a Central Railway official said.

The Mumbai suburban rail network operates more than 3,000 services everyday, facilitating people to reach their workplaces, he said.

Railways suspend all passenger services till 31st March

All train services including passenger, mail/express have been suspended till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak as confirmed cases in the country surged to 324 on Sunday while 6 fatalities have been reported till date. In the nation-wide train services shut down, no passenger train will be put to service till March 31.

Apart from this, 400 other mail/express trains, that are currently running won't commence for any new journey once they reach their destinations.

