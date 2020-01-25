Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 20 injured as ST bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa Highway

20 injured as ST bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa Highway

At least 20 passengers of a state transport bus were injured when the vehicle overturned at Mangaon on Mumbai-Goa Highway on Saturday, police said. 

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: January 25, 2020 10:20 IST
Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Goa highway, accident,

20 injured as ST bus overturns on Mumbai-Goa Highway

At least 20 passengers of a state transport bus were injured when the vehicle overturned at Mangaon on Mumbai-Goa Highway on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred in the early hours, when the ST bus, carrying 44 passengers, was heading towards Dapoli, an official said.

While crossing a bridge near Kamalje village, the driver lost control of the bus, causing the vehicle to hit a barricade and turn turtle, he said.

At least 20 passengers were injured in the incident and were given preliminary treatment, he added.

ALSO READ | Houseboat catches fire in Kerala, 13 tourists escape unhurt

ALOS READ | Two injured as speeding Mercedes turns turtle in Greater Noida; see pictures

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News