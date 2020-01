Image Source : SIDHANT MAMTANY Two injured as speeding Mercedes turns turtle in Greater Noida; see pictures

Two people were injured after a speeding Mercedes Benz CLA overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday. The car was coming from Noida and was heading towards Greater Noida when the driver reportedly lost control of the speeding car before it turned up-side down. The car skid for a distance of 50 to 60 meter after it was turned over.

The highway authority rescue team members rushed the spot and sent the injured driver and co-driver to the nearest hospital.

Image Source : SIDHANT MAMTANY Two injured as speeding Mercedes turns turtle in Greater Noida; see pictures