Mumbai airport food on tarmac row: 'Unacceptable and shameful', says Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday reacted to the shocking incident in which passengers were compeled to have food on tarmac at Mumbai airport. He said incidents like passengers having food on tarmac were unacceptable and that penalties were imposed.

Scindia asserted the safety and security of citizens is primary for the government.

"Within hours of being informed or getting to know of that incident happening, beyond midnight, a meeting was held with all officials within the ministry. The showcause notice was issued immediately," he told reporters in Hyderabad during the Wings India 2024 that began here today.

The fact that passengers were inconvenienced and that they had to eat on the tarmac, apart from security being compromised across all points was unacceptable, he said.

The minister pointed out that within three to four hours, notices were issued and within 24 hours, the necessary penalties were levied.

He added that two separate Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) were issued.

"This, certainly, what happened was unacceptable and it was a shameful incident. I don't mind saying that very, very clearly," he said.

IndiGo fined Rs 1.2 crore, Mumbai airport Rs 60 lakh over passengers eating on tarmac

IndiGo Airlines and Mumbai Airport were fined by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and DGCA over an incident where passengers were seen having food on the tarmac area of the airport. IndiGo Airlines has been fined Rs 1.2 crore over passengers eating on apron while the Mumbai airport has been fined Rs 60 lakh. Regulator BCAS imposed a Rs 60 lakh penalty on Mumbai airport operator MIAL while aviation watchdog DGCA slapped Rs 30 lakh fine on MIAL.

The DGCA has also slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India, SpiceJet for pilot rostering lapses for flight operations in low visibility conditions.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines and Mumbai Airport after photos of passengers eating on tarmac had gone viral.

