  4. Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses in Kurla Naik Municipal Society area, 5 rescued, several trapped

Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses in Kurla Naik Municipal Society area, 5 rescued, several trapped

The 4-storey building collapsed in the Kurla Naik Municipal Society area of ​​Mumbai.

Published on: June 28, 2022 0:47 IST
Mumbai: At least 5 people have been rescued and several are feared trapped after a 4-storey building collapsed in Kurla Naik Municipal Society area of ​​Mumbai.

According to reports, more than 15 people are feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway.

Four vehicles of the fire brigade are at the spot.

More to follow.

