Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses in Kurla Naik Municipal Society area, 5 rescued, several trapped

Highlights
- A multi-storey building collapsed in Mumbai
- The building collapsed in Kurla Naik Municipal Society area of Mumbai
- Several people are feared trapped while 5 have been rescued
Mumbai: At least 5 people have been rescued and several are feared trapped after a 4-storey building collapsed in Kurla Naik Municipal Society area of Mumbai.
According to reports, more than 15 people are feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway.
Four vehicles of the fire brigade are at the spot.
More to follow.
ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Twist in Sangli 'suicide' case, two held for poisoning family of nine to death