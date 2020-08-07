Friday, August 07, 2020
     
14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai compulsory: BMC

All passengers arriving in Mumbai will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine in light of the coronavirus epidemic that has gripped the city.

Mumbai Updated on: August 07, 2020 11:00 IST
All passengers arriving in Mumbai will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine in light of the coronavirus epidemic that has gripped the city. 

"A 14 day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against #coronavirus. Government officials desiring an exemption must write to amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in two working days prior to arrival, with work details #AtMumbaisService," BMC tweeted from its official handle. 

The announcement by the BMC comes after a feud between the Bihar and Mumbai police departments as a cop from Bihar who was in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was asked to quarantine and self isolate for 6 days. 

Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in India with COVID-19 cases above 1.2 lakh. 

