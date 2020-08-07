Image Source : PTI 14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai compulsory: BMC

All passengers arriving in Mumbai will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine in light of the coronavirus epidemic that has gripped the city.

"A 14 day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against #coronavirus. Government officials desiring an exemption must write to amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in two working days prior to arrival, with work details #AtMumbaisService," BMC tweeted from its official handle.

A 14 day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against #coronavirus . Government officials desiring an exemption must write to amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in two working days prior to arrival, with work details #AtMumbaisService pic.twitter.com/SMCE2Ev1IM — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 7, 2020

The announcement by the BMC comes after a feud between the Bihar and Mumbai police departments as a cop from Bihar who was in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was asked to quarantine and self isolate for 6 days.

Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in India with COVID-19 cases above 1.2 lakh.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage