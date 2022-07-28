Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
Mukhtar Ansari's discharge plea in evacuee property case rejected in special court

Ansari pleaded he was falsely implicated in the case due to political reasons as he had to depose in a case against BJP supported MLC Brijesh Singh.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2022 12:19 IST
Image Source : PTI Jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari case update: A special court meant for MPs/MLAs has denied the discharge plea of thug-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case.

The court has fixed August 2 for the framing of charges against them. Special additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava passed the order on the plea of Ansari on Wednesday. Ansari pleaded he was falsely implicated in the case due to political reasons as he had to depose in a case against BJP supported MLC Brijesh Singh.

Opposing the plea, additional prosecution officer Sonu Singh Rathore said the FIR was lodged by area lekhpal (revenue officer) on August 27, 2020 with Hazratganj police alleging that Mukhtar and his sons got a map sanctioned from the Lucknow Development Authority on the basis of fake documents for the purpose of making construction on an evacuee property situated in posh Jiamau area of the state capital, thereby illegally occupying it.

Also Read | Mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari denied bail in land grab case

