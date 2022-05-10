Mohali blast: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'culprits won't be spared'; Kejriwal calls it ‘cowardly act’

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohali blast: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says 'culprits won't be spared'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his first remark on the attack at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali said cops are investigating the case and stressed that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared.

"Punjab Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Anyone who tried to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared," he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a cowardly act. He said that all culprits will be punished severely.

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal's AAP stormed to power in Punjab earlier this year. Mann, who started his career as a political satirist and comedian, was made the Chief Minister of the border state.

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. No one, however, was injured in the explosion. The explosion took place around 7.45 pm at the office located in sector 77 in Mohali following which an alert was sounded.

The Mohali Police cordoned off the area and an alert was sounded. Police, however, called it a minor explosion.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police said in a statement.

Amarinder Singh wants strict action

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the explosion and urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against those who were behind this incident.

“Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest,” said Singh in a tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Disturbing news of a blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd intelligence bureau building in Mohali. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being.”

Mohali blast: NIA probe likely

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is in touch with the Punjab Police, may start probing the Mohali attack case, sources said. The NIA believes that Khalistani groups are thriving in Punjab who have carried out the attack after conducting reconnaissance of the area.

The preliminary probe has indicated that two car-borne persons might have been involved in the attack. A Swift Dzire car was said to have been seen outside the Intelligence wing before the attack took place. As the building doesn't have any CCTV camera, the police are trying to gather footage from a nearby area. A number of persons living in the neighbourhood have been questioned.

The NIA is also gathering information about the incident. A team from the Delhi office might be sent to Mohali after the instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

