Mohali blast: Terror angle not ruled out, say Punjab police; NIA probe likely

He said terror angle cannot be ruled out

The police had cordoned off the area and an alert was sounded soon after the incident

Mohali Police have refused to rule out a terror angle in the minor explosion that took place outside the Punjab Police's intelligence office on Monday night. Commenting on the blast and on being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh on Monday said, "It can't be ignored. We are investigating it."

"It is a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe in the case.

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building.

No one, however, was injured in the explosion, which political parties termed "disturbing" and "shocking".

The explosion took place at around 7.45 pm at the office located at sector 77 in Mohali.

The police had cordoned off the area and an alert was sounded soon after the incident.

The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail Jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

