During talks with Trump, Modi discussed these three issues with US President

President Donald Trump during the recently concluded maiden official visit to India emphasized that New Delhi-Washington relations were better than ever before, adding that India has a true friend in Washington. The bonhomie between Modi-Trump was on display when the two leaders met in India on Feb 24 and 25 and held meetings taking relations between the two nations on the next level.

One of the most important phases of Trump's visit was one-on-one talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House when the Prime Minister explained him in details about key decisions that India took recently.

According to Hindustan Times, PM Modi during talks with Trump attempted to clear all the doubts that the US President might have about India-US trade. The Prime Minister also explained it to the President the scrapping of Article 370 and what is Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Before leaving for India, Trump while talking to reporters said that the US was looking to have a very big trade deal with India perhaps it may not be sealed during this visit but a trade deal was on the cards, might be, it may see the light of the day before US presidential elections.

Talks on trade deal did take place during Modi-Trump meeting and the two leaders also mentioned about it in the joint statement.

Modi tried clearing Trump's doubts on India-US trade via iPad presentation

PM Modi held extensive talks with President Trump on trade when he took out his iPad and explained to him how during his tenure so far, the trade deficit has been reduced from $31 billion in 2014 to $24.2 billion in 2018.

PM explained Trump what is CAA

PM Modi also tried it explaining Trump what is CAA and that it was meant for providing citizenship to minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who were being mistreated.

Modi briefed Trump scrapping of Article 370

PM Modi during his bilateral meeting with the US President tried him explaining how even after all the efforts, terrorists from across the border were targeting India and how it poses a security challenge for the country.

