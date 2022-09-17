Follow us on Image Source : ANI Modi Birthday: E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM goes live!

Modi Birthday: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 today, the e-auction of over 1200 mementos and gifts presented to him, went live at 10 am. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy made the announcement this morning through a tweet, and invited people to participate.

"It’s 10AM and the #PMMementosAuction2022 is now open & live! Head to https://pmmementos.gov.in to register & participate in the auction in which exclusive gifts received by Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh @NarendraModi have been listed," he tweeted.

The general public can participate in the e-auction by logging in and registering on https://pmmementos.gov.in. The mementos are displaced at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi.

These items can also be viewed on the website also. This year approximately 1200 mementos and gift items have been put on e-auction.

Mementos in the auction include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears and ceremonial swords. Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. We also have an exciting section of sports memorabilia.

The funds raised through the auction will contribute to a worthy cause, the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate the National River, Ganga.

(With ANI Inputs)

