PM Modi birthday: Mansukh Mandaviya adopts 40 tuberculosis patients

PM Modi birthday: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday adopted 40 Tuberculosis (TB) patients from his birthplace Gujarat's Palitana.Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya urged people to adopt TB patients.

"Today on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have adopted 40 TB patients from my birthplace Palitana. Let us all join this service work of humanity of Modi ji and build TB-free India with public participation. All of you should also adopt TB patients: https://communitysupport.nikshay.in," he said in a tweet.

Mansukh Mandaviya also participated in the Blood Donation Camp at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to donate blood as part of country-wide 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav'.In line with the Prime Minister's vision for the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has decided to adopt over 35,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients by providing nutritional support.

The CII is working closely with the Government's endeavour to eradicate TB from India by 2025 through the "TB Free Workplaces Campaign" initiative.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to run a year-long programme to make the country Tuberculosis (TB) free, under which everyone will adopt a TB patient and will take care of him for one year.

The plan to adopt one tuberculosis patient for one year has been organized to accomplish PM Modi's vision of a TB-free India by 2025. The BJP leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Prime Minister has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park to delivering important speeches at four events. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned two-week long programme to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday.

The party will embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

BJP general secretary and MP Arun Singh said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'.

"The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives to be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.

