'I was feeling suffocated due to...': Milind Deora reveals why he quit Congress | EXCLUSIVE

A day after ending his decades-long affiliation with the Congress party, senior politician Milind Deora attributed his departure from the grand old party to the Congress' "divergence from its ideological and organisational foundations."

In an exclusive interview with India TV, he pointed out the party's alleged lack of recognition for honesty and constructive criticism as factors contributing to his decision to part ways. "I was feeling suffocated in the party due to its policies...It was not easy for me to leave the Congress party...the party is reluctant to accept the change and evolve..." Deora said.

Deora on Congress' approach

Speaking further he said that there is a starch difference in the ideology and approach of the Congress party. The approach of the party has changed drastically since 2004, Deora said. Hitting out the Congress further, Deora said that there is no place for the people with the positive intent in the party. "I was always loyal to the party...even during its toughest decade (2014-2024)...The party has stopped taking suggestions positively...I want to contribute positively to the politics..." he added.

'No internal democracy in Congress'

The 47-year-old leader further alleged that there is no internal democracy in the Congress party. Inseated of questioning the government's policies, the party resorts to launching personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added. "The Congress is a party with no vision today...It needs to introspect itself... My family has contributed a lot to the Congress party...Now I have decided to contribute to the positive policies of the Modi government..." Deora remarked.

It should be mentioned here that Deora, after resigning from Congress, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His father, Murli Deora, also served as a Congress leader. He joined the party in 1968. After resigning from Congress' primary membership on Sunday, Milind Deora justified his move by saying that he had chosen a "path to development."

