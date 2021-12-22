Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • PT Thomas, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, passes away
  • TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex
  • Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District today morning
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka: Mild earthquakes hit parts of Chikkaballapura district

Karnataka: Mild earthquakes hit parts of Chikkaballapura district

As per the seismic intensity map of earthquakes from the epicentre, the intensities observed are low and tremors might have been felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10 km to 15 km.

PTI Edited by: PTI
Bengaluru Updated on: December 22, 2021 11:43 IST
Mild earthquake, Chikkaballapura district, Karnataka, latest news updates, earthquake in Chikkaballa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Mild earthquakes hit parts of Chikkaballapura district in Karnataka. 

Highlights

  • 2 back-to-back mild earthquakes hit parts of Chikkaballapura district bordering Bengaluru today
  • The intensities observed were low in the mild earthquakes
  • NCS had also tweeted about occurrence of 2 earthquakes

Two back-to-back mild earthquakes hit parts of Chikkaballapura district bordering Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, official reports said.

Epicentre of the quakes with magnitude of 2.9 and three on Richter scale that happened around 7.10 am and 7.15 am was close to Mandikal and Bhogaparthi villages, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

As per the seismic intensity map of the earthquakes from the epicentre, the intensities observed are low and the tremors might have been felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10 km to 15 km, it said in a statement.

"These types of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive," the statement said.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) had also tweeted about the occurrence of the two earthquakes about 70 kms north-north east of Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Rajasthan's Bikaner
 
ALSO READ: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Uttarakhand

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News