PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest in Srinagar: Sources

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday was placed under house arrest at her Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, she led a protest march in Jammu against Hyderpora killings and demand impartial probe and return of mortal remains.

Sources say Mehbooba Mufti was expected to meet the family members of Altaf Ahmed Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul.

In another development, Mehbooba Mufti's brother today has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case.

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who was a tourism minister in his sister's cabinet, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case here on Thursday and get his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation, they said, pertains to some funds allegedly received by him in his accounts from some Kashmir-based businesses.

Reacting to this, Mehbooba Mufti told PTI that it was a political vendetta against her.

"The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother," she said.

