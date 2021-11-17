Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mehbooba Mufti's brother summoned for questioning by ED in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother for questioning in a money laundering case. He is asked to appear before the body on November 18.

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who was a tourism minister in his sister's cabinet, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case, and get his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation, they said, pertains to some funds allegedly received by him in his accounts from some Kashmir-based businesses.

Reacting to this, Mehbooba Mufti told news agency PTI, that it was a political vendetta against her. "The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti, who has herself been questioned by the ED in the past in connection with another money laundering case, said that she has been protesting against the killing of innocent civilians in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

Four people were killed in the outskirts of the city on Monday by the Army and police, which dubbed them "terrorists" and "harbourers of terrorists". However, the families of these people have contested the claims, saying that they were innocent people.

Police's contradictory statements in the case have also raised eyebrows prompting political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, to stage protests against it.

