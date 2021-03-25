Image Source : ANI 'Dissent criminalised': Mehbooba Mufti lashes out at govt post ED questioning

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday lashed out at the government, saying that "dissent has been criminalized" in the country. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader made the remarks minutes after her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe. She was questioned for more than five and a half hours by the probe agency.

Earlier in the day, Mufti arrived at the ED office amid tight security at the financial probe agency's office located in the Rajbagh area.

"Questions were asked regarding the sale of land that was owned by Mufti saheb and me in Bijbehara and use of the chief minister's secret funds. Dissent has been criminalized in the country. This country is ruled by either ED, CBI, or NIA," Mufti said.

"Whoever speaks up, ED and NIA are used against them. The nation is not running according to the Constitution of India but according to the agenda of a particular party," she said.

Further, she stated that she does not have anything to hide. "I don't have anything to hide and my hands are clean and it is the reason why it took them two years and now they are asking about the details of my father's property details and how you gave your sacred fund to widows."

She also said that her party will keep on fighting for the issues of Jammu and Kashmir for which the PDP was formed and "we will continue to work for that and we will also work to restore Article 370 which has been revoked".

Earlier, Mufti has skipped two summons of the ED for her questioning in the national capital. She has requested the ED to question her at the Srinagar office of the agency, which the agency has accepted.

