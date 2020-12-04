Image Source : FILE PHOTO ‘May impact ties’: India issues strong demarche to Canada over Justin Trudeau’s comments on farmers stir

India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and conveyed that the comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some other leaders on the farmers' agitation could have a "seriously damaging impact on ties between the two countries". According to a PTI report, the External Affairs Ministry said that the comments constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs.

"Canadian High Commissioner summoned to Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute, unacceptable interference in our internal affairs," the MEA said in a statement, adding that a demarche was made to the envoy.

The MEA said comments by the Canadian leaders have encouraged "gatherings of extremist activities" in front of the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada, raising issues of safety and security.

"We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," the MEA said.

"Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada. These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security," the statement added.

Earlier this week, Canadian PM had expressed concerns over farmers' protests in India. Trudeau in a remark said that "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest". This is the first time when a foreign leader has voiced an opinion on the farmers' stir against the three farm laws.

Canada's Indian-origin Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan too had expressed concerns over farmers protest in India.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for last nine days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

