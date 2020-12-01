'Very worried', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on farmers stir in India

Image Source : FILE Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expresses concern over farmers stir in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concerns over farmers' protests in India. Trudeau in a remark said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.

"The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you," Trudeau said.

"Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," he said at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

"We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we have reached out through multiple means to the Indan authorities to highlight our concerns," the Canadian PM added.

This is the first time when a foreign leader has voiced an opinion on the farmers' stir against the three farm laws.

Canadian Defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan also tweeted about the farmers stir. He said that the reports coming in from India are "very troubling".

We welcome the support of @JustinTrudeau Pm Canada for the farmers agitation and urge Bjp govt to accept the legitimate demands of farmers who have contributed to the inclusive development of India and are themselves under a colossal debt leading to widespread suicides-khaira pic.twitter.com/T7WqMvWx51 — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) December 1, 2020

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, chief of Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) and MLA from Bholath, shared the video of Trudeau. "We welcome the support of Justin Trudeau for the farmers agitation and urge BJP govt to accept the legitimate demands of farmers who have contributed to the inclusive development of India and are themselves under a colossal debt leading to widespread suicides-khaira," he tweeted.

Thousands of people from several states, including Punjab, are camped out on the outskirts of Delhi for a sixth straight day, in the biggest protest by farmers in years, demanding that they be allowed to stage protests in the city centre against the new laws that open up India's farm produce market. The farmers braved water cannons, tear gas and police barricades in the biting cold, as they tried to reach the national capital.

