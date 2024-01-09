Jharkhand: Suspected Maoists set ablaze several vehicles near bauxite mine in Gumla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A group of individuals suspected to be Maoists set ablaze several vehicles, including dumpers and trucks, parked near the Serangdag bauxite mine in Jharkhand. According to the police, the incident took place at the Ghagra community development (CD) block in Gumla district. The incident involved the arson of seven vehicles in total, a senior police officer said.

“A search operation has been launched to nab the miscreants, who are believed to be members of a Maoist outfit,” he said. The demand for ‘levy’ (extortion) is likely to be the reason behind the act, the officer said. Security has been bolstered in the area following the incident.

Similar incident occurred last year

In a similar incident, as many as six vehicles were torched and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in the state's Palamu district in August last year.

The incident had taken place in the Haldiya Ghati area under the Chhatarpur Police Station limits which is around 220 km from the state capital Ranchi. Around 15 Maoists had reached the road construction site and beat up two clerks of the company, Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar had told the media.

(With inputs from PTI)

