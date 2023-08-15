Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Jharkhand

Jharkhand: In an unfortunate incident, two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists. According to the police, the incident took place in the Tonto area of West Singhbhum district on Monday night.

"The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area. A combing operation was underway in the area.

BJP leader shot at in Latehar district

Earlier on Saturday evening, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said. The victim has been identified as Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of the Zilla Parishad. According to officials, Sahu is stated to be in critical condition.

The incident happened near Doon School in Balumath police station area around 6 pm, when two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said. The attackers are yet to be arrested, they added.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Sahu was shot in the leg, waist and stomach. "After the incident, villagers brought him to the community health centre. Since his condition was critical, he was referred to RIMS in Ranchi," he said.

The SP further said that the incident is being investigated from every possible angle and raids are being conducted to nab the people involved in it, he added.

