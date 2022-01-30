PM Modi to address this year's first Mann ki Baat today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address Mann ki Baat today

Highlights The PMO had earlier confirmed that this month's Mann Ki Baat will begin at 11:30 am

The programme will begin after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi

The address comes on Martyrs' day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11:30. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier confirmed that this month's Mann Ki Baat will begin at 11:30 am.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

This will be the first episode of Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022.

The address comes on Martyrs' day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

PM Modi had addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many topics including the coronavirus.

"Mann ki Baat" is the prime minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Earlier, the prime minister had called citizens to share their views for this edition of 'Mann ki Baat'.

"On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Self-awareness, discipline our strength in fighting Omicron: PM Modi in last Mann ki Baat

Latest India News