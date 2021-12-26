Follow us on Image Source : PTI Self-awareness, discipline our strength in fighting Omicron: PM Modi in last Mann ki Baat

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID.

Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister said, "Friends, we also have to keep in mind that a new variant of coronavirus has already knocked at the door. Our scientists are continuously studying this new Omicron variant. They are getting new data every day, their suggestions are being worked upon. In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against this variant of coronavirus. It is this very collective strength of ours that will defeat COVID; with this very sense of responsibility, we have to enter into 2022."

The Prime Minister said India's vaccination milestone shows the trust of every Indian in the system and scientists.

"This is the strength of the people; it is because of everyone's effort that India could fight the biggest pandemic in 100 years. We stood by each other like a family in every difficult moment. If we compare the vaccination figures of the world today with those of India, it feels that the country has handled such an unprecedented task. Crossing the 140 million vaccine dose mark is an achievement of each and every Indian." he added

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

(With ANI inputs)

