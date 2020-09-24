Manish Sisodia, being treated for coronavirus at Delhi's LNJP, also suffering from dengue

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Manish Sisodia, admitted to hospital for coronavirus treatment, catches Dengue

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was admitted for coronavirus treatment at Delhi's LNJP hospital, has also been diagnosed with Dengue. Sisodia is suffering from Dengue and his blood platelets count is falling. He was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels, informed his office.

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the corona tests conducted in the national capital is highest in the world with 3,057 tests conducted per day per million population.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly in a special session on Monday, Kejriwal said around 3,000 corona tests were conducted per million population per day in the UK, 1,388 in the US, 2,311 in Russia, and 858 in Peru while India has an average of 819 tests per million per day.

He further said that the Corona in Delhi has been controlled to a huge extent and this was possible only with the support of the two crore people of Delhi. He said that the Delhi Model is being discussed across the world due to various measures taken by the government.

