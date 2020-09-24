Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin's phase 3 clinical trials to begin in Punjab

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India's indigenously coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN phase 3 trials to start in Punjab.

India's indigineously developed coronavirus vaccine -- Covaxin -- phase 3 trials will be starting in Punjab's three Government Medical Colleges will in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an official said. The trials are scheduled to commence from October 15. The information was shared by a government spokesperson after a virtual Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech Ltd.

The Chief Minister has directed the Medical Education and Research Department to ensure full care and strict adherence to all precautions to be taken during the trials, for which the consent of the participants will be mandatory.

He issued stern directions to also ensure that poor persons are not pulled into the trials without consent, knowledge and understanding of the possible repercussions and dangers.

Bharat Biotech Ltd, which had approached the state government a few days back, has announced Rs 75 lakh insurance cover for the participants in case of any adverse event or effects or death.

The possible side effects of the vaccine could include fever, pain at the site of the intramuscular injection and malaise. Two doses of the inactivated virus injection would be given to the participants (0 and 28 days) as part of the Phase-3 human trials.

