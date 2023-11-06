Manipur violence: Mobile internet ban extended till November 8 in northeastern state | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mobile internet ban continues in Manipur

Manipur violence: The Manipur government has extended the mobile internet ban in the state till November 8. According to officials, the latest move comes after a mob had on Wednesday attacked a camp of 1 Manipur Rifles in Imphal on November 1. The attack was done to loot its armoury, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds in the air. Barring a few days in September, mobile internet has remained banned in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out, they said.

The internet ban was extended following "apprehensions that anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speeches and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state".

Official order issued

An order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, acknowledged the existence of elements of imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public-private property. "As a result of inflammatory material and false rumours which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media. In the context of the recent incidents of violence in some parts of the state," the order

Tension had been brewing in the state capital after an SDPO was shot dead by tribal militants at Moreh town on Tuesday. The order said the state government would "go for the opening of mobile towers on trial basis in those district headquarters which had not been affected by violence". "The same, if found feasible, shall be replicated to other areas where the law and order situation has improved," it said.

Manipur violence

Around 200 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

