Manipur violence: 'Mastermind' behind two missing students held, sent to CBI custody till October 16

The CBI has arrested a 22-year-old man suspected to be the "mastermind" behind the case of two missing Manipuri students who were believed to have been killed. According to officials, the man has been identified as Paolunmang and was arrested from Pune.

After being arrested by a special investigation team of the CBI, Paolunmang was taken to Guwahati to be produced before a court. The special court has sent him to the CBI custody till October 16. The CBI suspects Paolunmang to be the mastermind in the case, the officials said.

Earlier on October 1, the central agency had arrested two men, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, and two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang. Phijam Hemanjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi, a girl aged 17 years, had gone missing on July 6. Photos purportedly showing their bodies surfaced on September 25, leading to violent protests, mainly by students.

Manipur govt issues prohibition order

The Manipur government has prohibited the circulation of videos or images depicting violence and damage to properties to restore normalcy in the ethnic strife-torn state. Such dissemination will be dealt with severely and those responsible will be booked under the law, said the government order.

"The state government views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of videos and images depicting violent activities, inflicting harm or injury to anybody or damage to private and public properties through various social media platforms which may aggravate the law and order situation in the state," the order stated. The order was given as videos and images of widespread violence went viral on social media platforms.

Manipur violence

Around 200 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

