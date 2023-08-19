Manipur: Sitaram Yechury-led CPM delegation calls on Governor, discusses situation of displaced people

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SITARAM YECHURY CPM delegation meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey

Sitaram Yechury-led CPM delegation called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and held discussions over the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are presently living in various relief camps, a statement said.

A four-member delegation of the CPM is on a three-day visit to strife-torn Manipur which has witnessed sporadic violence since May 3.

During the meeting, Yechury informed the Governor that his delegation visited the relief camps in Churachandpur and Moirang on Friday (August 18) and found that the "arrangements made by the state government or local bodies in maintaining and running the relief camps were not satisfactory", the statement issued by the governor's secretariat said.

The CPM general secretary further said that the “IDPs, especially children and lactating mothers, are deprived of nutritious food and babies are being born in the camps”.

"Under such a situation, how long can the IDPs survive with hope?" he asked.

Yechury emphasised that only a political solution can bring peace to the problem in the state. He also raised concern over the looting of firearms from various police stations.

The Governor said that all political parties need to cooperate with the government in bringing an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict.

"Violence will not bring any solution," Uikey said, while also adding that appeals have been made to both the two communities to shun violence and come forward for talks.

The Governor informed the visiting delegation that she has personally paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders urging them to find an end to the ongoing conflict at the soonest.

Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

