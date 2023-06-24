Manipur: Unidentified mob burns minister's private godown, attempts to torch residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Minister L Susindro Meitei's godown in Imphal

Manipur violence: Fresh violence erupted in Manipur as a mob burned down a private godown owned by Manipur Minister of Public Health Engineering, Consumer and Food Affairs, L. Susindro Meitei, in the Chingarei area of Imphal East district on Friday night, according to the police.

Moreover, attempts were made to torch another one of Susindro's property as well as his residence in Khurei, which were prevented thanks to the well-timed intervention by the police. No casualties have emerged so far in the incident, reports PTI.

The violent situation caused security forces in the area to fire tear gas shells in order to stop the groups from surrounding the minister's residence in Khurei, said the police.

Before this, Manipur's only woman Minister, Nemcha Kipgen's official residence in Imphal West district's Lamphel area was also torched by a group of unidentified people on June 14.

This comes just before an all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that will be held today over continued violence in the state.

Security situation in Manipur remains tense

Earlier, a group of armed miscreants sneaked into eastern Imphal from YKPI area towards hill side on Friday.

According to the army, miscreants fired automatic weapons toward the villages of Urangpat and Gwaltabi. Security Forces Columns deployed in these vacant villages responded in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage.

The Manipur government has extended an internet ban across the state till June 25. The order came as the Manipur high court directed the state government to provide limited internet services as the situation remained tense in the state.

About Manipur violence

Clashes first broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to restore peace.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Thousands of people are reported to be in refugee camps outside the state and lakhs of men, women and children have been displaced. The state government has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and suspended internet services.

