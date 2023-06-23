Follow us on Image Source : PTI Unrest in Manipur after armed miscreants open gunfire in Imphal East

Unrest broke out in Manipur again after a group of armed miscreants sneaked into eastern Imphal from YKPI area towards hill side today afternoon (June 23). This comes amid an all-party meeting that is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday).

According to the army, miscreants fired automatic weapons toward the villages of Urangpat and Gwaltabi. Security Forces Columns deployed in these vacant villages responded in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage.

It is to be noted that a large group of women part of mob in YKPI & Seijang area preventing movement of additional columns into the area. Meanwhile, the all party meeting on Manipur is scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm.

Earlier, the Manipur government extended the extended internet ban across the state till June 25. The order came as the Manipur high court directed the state government to provide limited internet services as the situation remained tense in the state.

Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing on plea

The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking Army protection for minority Kuki tribals amid ethnic violence in Manipur. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh said it is purely a law and order issue. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter on behalf of the NGO Manipur Tribal Forum.

