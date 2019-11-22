Image Source : PTI Man tries to enter tiger enclosure at zoo to commit suicide in MP (Representational image)

In a bid to commit suicide, a 43-year-old man tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, and was saved by alert zoo staff.

Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-feet-high fence around the tiger enclosure, but was immediately brought down by alert zoo staffers before he could enter it, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said.

Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time, he said. On interrogation, Jhala claimed that he was severely debt-ridden and wanted to kill himself, Yadav said.

He was later handed over to Sanyogitaganj police and further investigations are underway, a police official said. Jhala seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs, he added.