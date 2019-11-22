Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Man tries to enter tiger enclosure at zoo to commit suicide in MP

Man tries to enter tiger enclosure at zoo to commit suicide in MP

In a bid to commit suicide, a 43-year-old man tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday and was saved by alert zoo staff.

PTI PTI
Indore Updated on: November 22, 2019 16:27 IST
Man tries to enter tiger enclosure at zoo to commit suicide in MP (Representational image)
Image Source : PTI

Man tries to enter tiger enclosure at zoo to commit suicide in MP (Representational image)

In a bid to commit suicide, a 43-year-old man tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, and was saved by alert zoo staff.

Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-feet-high fence around the tiger enclosure, but was immediately brought down by alert zoo staffers before he could enter it, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said.

Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time, he said. On interrogation, Jhala claimed that he was severely debt-ridden and wanted to kill himself, Yadav said.

He was later handed over to Sanyogitaganj police and further investigations are underway, a police official said. Jhala seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs, he added. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAfter spending 20 lakh on girl's education, can't accept love marriage: Khap leader Naresh Tikait