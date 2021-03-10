What eyewitnesses have to say on Mamata Banerjee's claim 'she was attacked in Nandigram' | Watch

Image Source : ANI Eyewitness, a student gives an account of the incident that happened in Nandigram which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said was an attack on her.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was admitted to Kolkata's SSKM hospital for treatment after her claim that she was pushed by 4-5 people, during her election campaign in Nandigram. The Chief Minister alleged she was manhandled during the campaign because of which she was injured in the left leg.

The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was praying from there on seeing a temple. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, a student gave an account of the incident that happened in Nandigram which Mamata Banerjee said was an attack on her. Speaking to ANI, eyewitness Suman Maity said, "When CM came here, public gathered around her, at the time she got hurt in her neck and leg, not pushed, car was moving slowly."

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee injured in Nandigram; 'some people pushed me', Bengal CM says

While another eyewitness Chitranjan Das, who was present at Nandigram's Birulia where WB CM suffered injury said, "I was there, she (CM) was sitting inside her car but the door was open. The door closed after it touched a poster. Nobody pushed or hit...there was no one near the door."

However, Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four-five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

The chief minister said that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish, besides having chest pain.

Pointing to her leg, she told reporters, "See how it has swollen."

"Some people deliberately did it. Of course, it is a conspiracy. There were no local policemen around me, neither the district police superintendent was present at the spot," she alleged.

ALSO READ | Mamata files nomination from Nandigram, sets up epic battle against Suvendu

The chief minister also has severe pain in the waist, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who is at present in Nandigram, said.

Banerjee was seen being carried by her security personnel to the backseat of her SUV from the front seat, which she usually occupies during travel, as she was in pain. A white cloth was also wrapped around her injured leg.

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection.

ALSO READ | 'Was it Taliban': BJP raises questions over Mamata's injury claims

Latest India News