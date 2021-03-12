Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital, advised rest for 7 days

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee had claimed that she was pushed by 4-5 men during campaigning in Nandigram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a fracture in her ankle during campaigning in Nandigram, was released from hospital on Friday. Doctors have advised Mamata rest for seven days.

"CM Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, due to her repeated requests. She has been advised to review after 7 days," a statement released by Kolkata's SSKM Hospital said.

The swelling on her left ankle has subsided and she is feeling less pain in her neck, shoulder and waist, a senior doctor at the SSKM Hospital had told news agency PTI earlier today.

Banerjee, 66, suffered injuries on March 10 after she was allegedly pushed by unknown people while campaigning for the assembly elections in Nandigram constituency, where she is pitted against her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikary of the BJP and Minakshi Mukherjee of the CPI(M).

Mamata Banerjee's injury had triggered a BJP vs TMC war with the saffron party claiming that the Trinamool chief was not attacked rather she was injured in an accident. The TMC, on the other hand, claimed that the alleged 'attack' was planned by the BJP.

Mamata said she would resume election campaigning on a wheelchair if needed.

"I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activists and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me," Mamata, lying in the hospital bed with her left leg in a cast, said in the video.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I hope to be back on the field in the next few days," she added.

