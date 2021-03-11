Mamata Banerjee's x-ray report shows fracture in left ankle, unlikely to return for poll campaign soon

Image Source : INDIA TV Mamata Banerjee was injured during a roadshow while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

The x-ray report of Mamata Banerjee has shown that the West Bengal chief minister has suffered a fracture in left ankle. The x-ray report accessed by India TV shows that Mamata Banerjee that there is bony injury which may take longer to heal than expected earlier.

Mamata's condition is stable, however, she is unlikely to be released from the hospital soon. She is under observation by a six-member medical board at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital.

The Trinamool Congress chief received leg injuries while campaigning in East Midnapore's Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She was rushed to Kolkata through a 'green corridor' for treatment on Wednesday night.

Mamata had alleged that she was pushed by some 4-5 unidentified men during her roadshow, a claim rubbished by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee released a video from the hospital urging TMC workers and supporters to maintain calm. Mamata said she would resume election campaigning on a wheelchair if needed.

"I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activists and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me," Mamata, lying in the hospital bed with her left leg in a cast, said in the video.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I hope to be back on the field in the next few days," she added.

