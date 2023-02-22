Let 100 Modis, Shahs come, BJP won't get majority in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday once again challenged the BJP that a coalition led by his party will defeat the saffron camp in the 2024 general elections adding that let 100 Modis or Shahs come, they will not get the majority.

Kharge said that they are in talks with every other party and in 2024, the alliance government will come to the Centre and Congress will lead it.

Mallikarjun made these remarks at the Indian National Trade Union Congress plenary session.

"This will happen with everyone's cooperation, collectively," the Congress chief said.

Hitting back at Prime Minister's remark during his budget session speech in Parliament that he alone outweighs all and accusing him of arrogance, Kharge said, "You are not alone, there is BJP, the RSS... 56 inch has become a bit weak now. The person who talks with such arrogance, people will not tolerate such a person."

"This is democracy. That is why I want to say to him, don't talk like this," he said.

"A Congress-led alliance will come to power at the Centre. We are in talks with other parties. The BJP will not get a majority... all other parties together will. We will follow the Constitution and democracy... Let 100 Modis or Shahs come. This is India and the Constitution is very strong," he had said.

Kharge tweeted Wednesday, "In 2024, an alliance Govt shall be formed in the Centre. Congress will lead that alliance."

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar on poll panel allocating Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde group: 'Never seen such a decision by EC'

ALSO READ | AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi's new Mayor, Kejriwal says 'goons lost, public won' | 10 Points

Latest India News