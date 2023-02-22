AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi's new Mayor, Kejriwal says 'goons lost, public won' | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAPs Shelly Oberoi with party councillors celebrates her victory in the mayoral election, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday.

Delhi Mayor Election: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on Wednesday were elected as new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi. AAP's Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls while Iqbal defeated BJP's Kamal Bagri by a margin of 31 votes. The high-stakes election were held after being cancelled for three times in the past two months. The elections were previously adjourned on January 6 and 24, and February 6 without electing the mayor and deputy mayor.

I thank CM @ArvindKejriwal and deputy CM @msisodia for giving me such a big responsibility. We all are together going to work for the people of Delhi to fulfil all the dreams which people of Delhi have seen about MCD, said newly-elected Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi. We'll work on 10 guarantees given by Delhi CM. The 6-member core committee will be elected as per law and I'll do my duties according to DMC Act, she said. On landfill sites in Delhi, Oberio said that their core committee will soon inspect the garbage hills to deal with Delhi’s garbage problem. Hitting out at the BJP, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor." My thanks are due also to the Supreme Court, because of whose order the mayor election was held today peacefully, Oberoi added. I will give the best in my term, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Work will officially begin in Delhi from tomorrow onwards, and inspection of landfill sites wil be done in the next three months months, the newly elected Mayor said. After the result, newly elected Deputy Mayor Mohammad Iqbal said, "80 days have been lost so far" as the election couldn't be held earlier. Earlier, Shelly Oberoi had objected to Delhi L-G VK Saxena nominating 10 aldermen to vote in the election. She approached the Supreme Court which said that the nominated members cannot vote in the election. After the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, six members of the Standing Committee will be elected. AAP had won 134 out of 250 wards in the Delhi Municipal Elections, defeating the BJP, ending its 15-year rule in the national capital.

