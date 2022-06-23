Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Rebel ranks swell with Shinde claiming support of 48 MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati.

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates : The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray appears to be on the brink of collapse. The Sena rebels’ count led by party leader Eknath Shinde continues to swell. Shinde claimed so far, a total of 48 MLAs have shown their support. Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence, for Matoshri, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago, showed no signs of ebbing.

