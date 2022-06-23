Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Rebel ranks swell with Shinde claiming support of 48 MLAs
Live now

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Rebel ranks swell with Shinde claiming support of 48 MLAs

CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: June 23, 2022 8:20 IST
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates, Maharashtra political crisis, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thack
Image Source : PTI

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati. 

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray appears to be on the brink of collapse. The Sena rebels’ count led by party leader Eknath Shinde continues to swell. Shinde claimed so far, a total of 48 MLAs have shown their support. Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence in south Mumbai and moved to family home in suburban Bandra, hours after offering to quit the top post amid rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence, for Matoshri, the private bungalow of the Thackeray family, amid high drama as the political crisis that has rocked his government after Shinde's revolt two days ago, showed no signs of ebbing. 

 

 

Also Read | From lobbing emotional bomb to leaving CM's residence for Matoshree, is it Uddhav's endgame? | Top points​

Also Read | WATCH | 'How Kamal Nath will save Maharashtra government?': CM Shivraj Chouhan takes dig at Congress

Related Stories
Sanjay Raut solely responsible for frosty relations between Shiv Sena and BJP: Chandrakant Patil

Sanjay Raut solely responsible for frosty relations between Shiv Sena and BJP: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra political crisis: Can BJP repeat 'Operation Lotus' similar to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh?

Maharashtra political crisis: Can BJP repeat 'Operation Lotus' similar to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh?

Maharashtra crisis: 'Mai samudra hoon, laut kar wapas aunga,' Fadnavis' old video surfaces

Maharashtra crisis: 'Mai samudra hoon, laut kar wapas aunga,' Fadnavis' old video surfaces

Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav leaves CM’s residence, shifts to Matoshree; more Sena MLAs to reach Surat

Maharashtra crisis: Uddhav leaves CM’s residence, shifts to Matoshree; more Sena MLAs to reach Surat

Maharashtra political crisis: Congress deputes Kamal Nath as observer amid political developments

Maharashtra political crisis: Congress deputes Kamal Nath as observer amid political developments

'Power will go, it'll come back again...': Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena struggles to firefight crisis

'Power will go, it'll come back again...': Sanjay Raut as Shiv Sena struggles to firefight crisis

Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs say they are upset with NCP, Congress, not Uddhav

Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs say they are upset with NCP, Congress, not Uddhav

Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav likely to resign after Cabinet meeting, say sources

Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav likely to resign after Cabinet meeting, say sources

Maharashtra crisis: Sena convenes meeting of MLAs at 5 PM, absentees to face punitive action

Maharashtra crisis: Sena convenes meeting of MLAs at 5 PM, absentees to face punitive action

Maharashtra: 'Missing' Shiv Sena MLA returns from Surat, says he was forcibly admitted to hospital

Maharashtra: 'Missing' Shiv Sena MLA returns from Surat, says he was forcibly admitted to hospital

Opinion | Maharashtra crisis: Ball is now in Uddhav’s court

Opinion | Maharashtra crisis: Ball is now in Uddhav’s court

Maha crisis: Will quit if even one of disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as CM, says Uddhav

Maha crisis: Will quit if even one of disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as CM, says Uddhav

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion in 56 years, 1st under Uddhav's watch

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena faces 4th rebellion in 56 years, 1st under Uddhav's watch

Eknath Shinde after Uddhav's emotional appeal, 'essential to get out of unnatural alliance'

Eknath Shinde after Uddhav's emotional appeal, 'essential to get out of unnatural alliance'

Maharashtra political crisis: Police take over Guwahati hotel's security, turn it into fortress

Maharashtra political crisis: Police take over Guwahati hotel's security, turn it into fortress

Latest India News

Live updates :Maharashtra political crisis

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 23, 2022 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    4 more MLAs join Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati

Top News

Latest News