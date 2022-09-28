Maharashtra: Man shoots woman dead from point blank range, ends his life too; police suspects love affair

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A man allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old woman in Boisar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday afternoon, and later committed suicide by jumping before a vehicle, police said.

Police suspect the incident to be a fallout of a love affair between the deceased.

The 26-year-old man, identified as Srikrishna Yadav, shot the woman, Neha Mahato, from point blank range, following which she died. The incident occurred around 3.30 pm, senior inspector of Boisar police station, Suresh Kadam, said.

After shooting the woman, Yadav jumped before a Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) vehicle, in which he suffered grievous injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, he said.

The woman's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, Kadam said, adding that a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act was registered.

"We suspect that the murder-suicide incident is a fallout of a love affair. A probe is being carried out," he said.

