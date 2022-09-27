Mumbai: Muslim man murders Hindu wife by slitting her throat for refusing to wear burqa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai: In what can be said as another case of love-jihad, a Mulsim husband allegedly murdered his Hindu wife for refusing to wear hijab and burqa and follow other Muslim customs.

According to reports, three years ago the man had married a Hindu girl.

In Mumbai's Chembur Tilak Nagar area, the police started an investigation into a murder case where the accused named Iqbal Sheikh murdered his 20-year-old wife Rupali Chandanshive after slitting her throat with a knife.

According to the police, the family members of the girl alleged that her husband Iqbal had a love marriage with Rupali three years ago, they also have a two-year-old son.

For the past some time, Rupali was having a dispute with her husband and his family about wearing a burqa and following Muslim customs due to which she was living separately for some time.

Disturbed by all this, when Rupali finally wanted to divorce Iqbal, and refused to give the custody of their child to Iqbal, the two again fought in which Iqbal murdered Rupali.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation in the case is underway.

