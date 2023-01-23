Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wants to step down, says 'have conveyed it to PM Modi'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAHA_GOVERNOR Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

In a major development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday asserted his wish to step down from his post and added he had already conveyed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An RSS veteran, Koshyari served as National Vice-President of BJP and the party's first State president for Uttarakhand, before accepting the post of Mahrastra's Governor in 2019.

In a series of tweets, Governor Koshyari said he had conveyed his wishes to PM Modi when he visited Mumbai last week. "During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," tweeted Raj Bhavan.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters. I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than three years," Raj Bhavan said.

Earlier this month, Koshyari at an event said he has been unhappy after becoming the Governor and feels that he is not in the right place.

When Koshyari landed into political controversies

Ever since he took the chair of the state governor in 2019, his role was questioned by the Opposition leaders. On November 23, 2019, Koshiyari administered an oath to BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the early morning. This was one of the shocking dramatic political twists. Several Opposition leaders accused the governor of "working as an agent for the Saffron party".

Later, in 2022, he sparked another controversy after he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad. An outrage sparked following his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra.

