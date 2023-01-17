'Will beat him whenever we meet: Nilesh Rane attacks Sanjay Raut; insults Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Narayan Rane's younger son, Nilesh Rane.

In the latest development in Maharashtra politics, Union Minister Narayan Rane's son Nilesh Rane on Monday said that he will beat up Sanjay Raut whenever they meet. Narayan Rane said that he had made Raut an MP at the behest of Balasaheb Thackeray and further said that doing so had been a sin.

'Sanjay Raut, I will beat you wherever you meet'

Rane's younger son, Nilesh Rane said in a tweet, "Sanjay Raut will drown Uddhav Thackeray. The language used by that beggar Sanjay Raut will be answered in the same language. Will not answer at all, I will beat Sanjay Raut wherever I meet, that's for sure. And tell that *** Uddhav Thackeray as well, if he trusts you, then half is already finished, it will not take much time to finish the rest." It is believed that Nilesh's tweet can bring a new boil in the politics of the state.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut, while targeting Narayan Rane, had said that if I reveal about your 100 fake companies, then you will have to stay in jail for 50 years. He had said, 'Narayan Rane don't confront me or else I will strip you. You are a weakling, what will you teach me to fight? Fearing CBI and ED, you left the party and ran away. You are not fit to talk to me.'

